StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $135.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of First Community by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

