StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDRGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Featured Articles

