StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.