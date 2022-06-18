StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.82.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

