StockNews.com Lowers Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EE. Barclays assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 32.00.

NYSE EE opened at 24.49 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of 22.65 and a 1-year high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 28.61.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

