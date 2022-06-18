StockNews.com Lowers Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

