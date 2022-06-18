StockNews.com Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Thames purchased 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,545.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,867 shares of company stock worth $186,906 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 282,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

