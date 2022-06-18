Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.57 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.