Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $135.02 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

