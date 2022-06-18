Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

