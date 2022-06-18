Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.66 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.