Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200,150 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

