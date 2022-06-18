Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.00.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.