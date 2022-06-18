Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 30,883 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $12,366,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,968,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
