Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 30,883 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $225,754.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $12,366,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,968,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

