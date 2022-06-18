Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.47 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,966 shares of company stock worth $424,394. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

