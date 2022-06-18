Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

SU opened at C$44.72 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$63.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.4699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.