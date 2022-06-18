SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $10.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.76. The company had a trading volume of 768,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $384.83 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

