SVB Leerink Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $98.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $137.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.10. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

