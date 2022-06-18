Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.85

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $5.86. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 71,921 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

