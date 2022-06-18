Swop Market Capitalization Achieves $4.68 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00010526 BTC on exchanges. Swop has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $47,235.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.71 or 0.06303574 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00142991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00095600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,366,042 coins and its circulating supply is 2,313,834 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

