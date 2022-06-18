Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.94

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as low as $5.25. Sylogist shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.