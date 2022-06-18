Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.94

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as low as $5.25. Sylogist shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.
Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylogist (SYZLF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.