Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 17,840 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

