Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,692,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.46 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

