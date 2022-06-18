Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $31,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period.

AVEM opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $69.88.

