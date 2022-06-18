Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $476.72 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

