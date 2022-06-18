Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,029 shares of company stock worth $50,325,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.29. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

