Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 29,633 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,633 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

