Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.