Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 174,433 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 25.56, a current ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06.

In other news, insider Anil Thadani acquired 241,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £106,278.92 ($128,994.93).

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

