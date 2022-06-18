SYNC Network (SYNC) Hits Market Cap of $836,589.13

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $836,589.13 and $4,552.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00217479 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004772 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001368 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00400318 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,968,301 coins and its circulating supply is 124,557,928 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

