Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $20.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.34. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

