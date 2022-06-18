Taptica International (LON:TAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.55). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.52), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125. The company has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.
Taptica International Company Profile (LON:TAP)
