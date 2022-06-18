Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Target were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 66,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TGT opened at $139.30 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
