Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Target were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 66,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $139.30 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.