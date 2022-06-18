Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lowered by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 66,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.30. 10,928,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,215 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.