TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $115.53 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average is $138.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

