Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 in the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $198.18. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average is $127.22.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

