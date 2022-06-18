Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.71. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

