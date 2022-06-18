Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

FLT opened at $212.51 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.09 and a 200-day moving average of $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

