Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 105,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.72 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.