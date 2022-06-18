Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

