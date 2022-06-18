Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Earns Neutral Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

