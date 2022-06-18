Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.56

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.56 and traded as low as C$29.60. Tecsys shares last traded at C$30.10, with a volume of 9,339 shares.

TCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.22. The company has a market cap of C$453.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.84.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

