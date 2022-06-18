Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Shares Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,427,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,070,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 474,926 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TEKK opened at $9.90 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.