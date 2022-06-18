Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $384.92.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $244.93. 593,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,324. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a one year low of $244.81 and a one year high of $428.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.61.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

