TEMCO (TEMCO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $135,535.00

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $135,535.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00148068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.01147108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014016 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

