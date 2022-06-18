TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

TenX (PAY) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $402,497.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TenX

TenX is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

