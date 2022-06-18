The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lowered by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.80. 16,042,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,633,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.87. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

