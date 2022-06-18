The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $136.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.87. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

