The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of Buckle worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Buckle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.02. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Buckle Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.