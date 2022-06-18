The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

