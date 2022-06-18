The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 3.4% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $67,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

NYSE KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.