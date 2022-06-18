The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of DSGX opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

